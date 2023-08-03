How to help quell invasive species through education in Thomspon-Nicola Regional District

Sometimes the prettier the weed, the more invasive it can be

Hoary alyssum is a highly invasive plant in the TNRD region, and can be toxic to horses if eaten in large enough quantities. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Pixabay)

B.C. flowers may be pretty, but some have an agenda of taking over environments.

With that in mind, it is essential to remember where and how some species became abundant, because many aren’t good for the environment.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has been on a mission to educate landowners on what to do when spotting invasive species via the Thompsin-Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee. It holds seminars and workshops throughout the region, sends representatives to local events such as the Ashcroft Farmers’ Market and the Cache Creek Market with information and advice, and tries to give landowners in the area the necessary tools to identify and manage the plants on their properties.

Some of the most dominant invasive species in the Ashcroft area are hoary alyssum, knapweed, and myrtle spruce, which can negatively affect the grasslands which are abundant throughout the North Thompson region.

Hoary alyssum is often found in contaminated hay and can cause some livestock to become very sick. The plant usually spreads quickly due to its high seed count and can be found in South Central and Southeastern B.C., including the Okanagan, Cariboo, Boundary-Thompson, and Kootenay regions.

Gail Wallin, executive director of the Invasive Species Council of B.C. (ISCBC), says these plants are not friends of deer, cattle, horses, or other livestock. She adds that invasive species are spread in a variety of ways, such as via foot and vehicle traffic, and that some of the nicest flowers to look at can be invasive.

“People think flowers are so beautiful, and they don’t realize the impact they’re having on a regular garden. We only have baby’s breath because we bought it as a garden plant, and now it rolls down the highway, spreading like a tumbleweed,” she says.

Wallin notes that the ISCBC has a Plant Wise program so people can view which plants are invasive, and refrain from buying them to help mitigate their spread.

“When you hear that a plant requires little tending and care, your ears should perk up and go, okay, is this invasive? If it is, don’t buy it.”

Some foreign plant species are so harmful to the environment because they tend to overpower over-sensitive ecosystems and can displace wildlife and other native plants. However, they’re not all bad. Wallin says that sometimes non-native plants in B.C. can be introduced to help counteract the growth of another, and it depends on whether the plant is harmful to the environment. However, the effort to help quell the spread of these plants has to be communal and requires everyone to participate to stop the spread entirely.

For more information on invasive species in your area, visit the TNRD’s webpage to learn more about their Invasive Plant Program and to watch for upcoming seminars and tips about how to approach invasive species on your property.

READ MORE: TNRD offers help in whacking invasive plants in Ashcroft

READ MORE: Nature’s doppelgangers: invasive species versus their native counterparts

Thompson Nicola Regional District