The Huawei logo displayed at the main office of Chinese tech giant Huawei in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Poland’s Internal Security Agency has charged a Chinese manager at Huawei in Poland and one of its own former officers with espionage against Poland on behalf of China. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Huawei 5G wireless decision to wait until after vote: Canada

The issue arises as Canada and China are locked in a political dispute

Canadians won’t find out until after this fall’s federal election whether Chinese tech giant Huawei can provide equipment for the country’s next-generation 5G wireless network, Canada’s public safety minister said Tuesday.

Ralph Goodale said Canada needs more information from the United States about the nature of the potential security threat posed by the state-owned company. The election is Oct. 21.

Goodale commented after Canada and its Five Eyes intelligence allies wrapped up a meeting Tuesday that began with divisions over whether to let Huawei supply the equipment for the 5G system. The United States and Australia have banned Huawei, citing concerns it is an organ of Chinese military intelligence — a charge the company denies.

The issue arises as Canada and China are locked in a political dispute. China’s imprisonment of two Canadians is being seen as retaliation for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s decision to arrest Huawei senior executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition warrant.

The Associated Press

