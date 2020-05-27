Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled against a Huawei executive wanted on fraud charges in the United States.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes says in a decision released today that the allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada.

The ruling means the court will continue to hear other arguments in the extradition case, including whether Meng’s arrest at the Vancouver airport in December 2018 was unlawful.

It also means Meng will not be permitted to return to China and must remain in Canada.

The allegations against Meng, who is Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder Ren Zhengfei, date back to 2013.

She has denied accusations of making false statements to HSBC, significantly understating Huawei’s relationship with Skycom Tech Co. and putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

READ MORE: Poll finds most Canadians want Huawei barred from the country’s 5G networks

READ MORE: U.S. brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

ChinaHuawei

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states
Next story
B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Just Posted

Cow moose campaign gets political support in bid to shut down B.C.’s antlerless hunt

BC Liberals call out NDP for increasing antlerless hunt

High tech fish transport system set up to ‘whoosh’ salmon past Big Bar landslide

Fish will spend about 20 seconds inside the system, moving at roughly 20 metres per second

Clinton RCMP seek assistance in Canoe Creek hit and run

A pedestrian was sent to hospital with serious injuries after vehicle failed to stop

A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

B.C.’s top doctor says that what health officials have learned this round will guide response in future

Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown caught on camera

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

B.C. Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states

Medical Health Officer reassures parents as some children and staff head back to class June 1

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts, says the Canadian American Business Council

COVID-19: B.C. church services resume with public health limits

Maximum 50 in large spaces, Premier John Horgan says

Chilliwack school board censures trustee Barry Neufeld after controversial Facebook post

Board chair issues statement on censure but little else regarding Facebook post controversy

Most Read