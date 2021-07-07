Jordan Naterer. Photo Vancouver Police Department.

Jordan Naterer. Photo Vancouver Police Department.

Human remains found in Manning Park, believed to be those of man missing since October 2020

Searchers believe they have found Jordan Naterer

Human remains were discovered on a mountain side in Manning Park, at about noon, Wednesday July 7.

RCMP believe they are those of Jordan Naterer, a 25-year-old man from Vancouver who went missing there Oct. 10, 2020.

Princeton Sgt. Rob Hughes said the search for Jordan’s body was localized to a creek bed, where items belonging to Naterer were found Tuesday, July 6.

The discovery of those effects prompted Jordan’s mother, Josie, to post a short obituary to her Facebook page earlier today.

On Sunday, after nine months of searching, Jordan’s tent and backpack were discovered near the summit of Frosty Mountain.

The personal belongings were found 2.9 km away from the abandoned campsite, and the remains were in proximity of yesterday’s find.

The coroner’s office and RCMP continue to investigate, along with conservation officers who are on scene due to concerns of predatory animals in the

vicinity.

Related: Gear belonging to missing Manning hiker discovered after 9 months

Missing hiker died in Manning Park, says mother

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Heat is just relentless’: Meteorologist warns of hot, dry summer ahead for B.C.
Next story
‘It makes me want to weep’: condolences stream in for B.C. child found dead after fire

Just Posted

SPCA staff setting up a temporary Animal Evacuation Centre in Kamloops to house animals displaced from the fire in Lytton. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)
SPCA personnel going behind evacuation lines in Lytton to rescue pets and livestock

Matthew Lasser steadies himself as Jim Lasser loads him up with wood during a building party to make beds for local firefighters, as Samuel Masterton and Keith Lasser work in the background. (Submitted/Stephanie Hooker)
Brand new beds awaiting wildfire crews who lost everything in Lytton fire

A motorist watches from a pullout on the Trans-Canada Highway as a wildfire burns on the side of a mountain in Lytton, B.C., Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘We are all still reeling’: Open letter from Lytton details devastation from deadly wildfire

Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Devastating Lytton wildfire considered ‘suspected human-caused’ but investigation ongoing