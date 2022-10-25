Nicholas John had not been seen since July 27. (RCMP photo)

Human remains identified as missing Vanderhoof man

Nicholas John was reported missing in late July

Human remains found on Aug. 22, 2022, have been confirmed as those of Vanderhoof man Nicholas John.

BC Coroners Services and Vanderhoof RCMP say the remains found in the Kenny Dam Road area are those of Nicholas John, who was reported missing on July 27, 2022.

On July 30 the RCMP received information that John had not been seen by family and friends for three days, which they said was out of character for him.

“BC Coroners Service has conduct of the investigation and we do not believe there to be anything suspicious in the death of Nicholas John. We offer our condolences to the family,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, RCMP media relations officer, in a statement released Oct. 24.

