Hunnies outdoor Christmas market returns to Clinton next month

Hunnies Mercantiel in Clinton will be holding an outdoor Christmas market on Dec. 12.

Christmas hamper donations

Fundraising for the Ashcroft and Area Christmas Hampers is now underway through Dec. 10, and there are a number of ways you can support this program, which provides all the fixings for a Christmas feast (and more) to more than 180 families in our area.

1. Send a cheque to P.O. Box 1137, Ashcroft, B.C. V0K 1A0 (receipt issued).

2. Send an e-transfer to ashcroftcrs@yahoo.com (using code word “hampers”; receipt issued).

3. Add a specific amount to your purchases at Safety Mart, IDA Pharmacy, Home Hardware, or NGN Sales in Ashcroft.

4. Add change to the collection containers in The Packing House and the grocery store (Spences Bridge); Home Hardware (Clinton); Nature’s Gifts (Ashcroft); the liquor stores in Ashcroft and Cache Creek; and Junctions Coffee House (Cache Creek).

COVID vaccine clinic for kids

Interior Health will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children aged 5 to 11 at the Ashcroft HUB on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. More details will be available in next week’s issue.

Free skating in Ashcroft

Ashcroft Terminal is sponsoring a free public skate at Drylands Arena in Ashcroft on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Lace up your skates and come on down!

More Christmas crafts for kids

So many people have signed up for the kids’ crafts sessions at the Ashcroft HUB in December that two more dates have been added. On Dec. 9 kids can make their own ornaments and decorations, and on Dec. 14 they can make and decorate festive sugar cookies.

Both sessions run from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and the cost is $10 per person per class, with all materials/supplies provided. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3DefCrh; you can also email ashcrofthub@gmail.com or call (250) 453-9177.

Christmas decorations wanted

The HUB is looking for some materials to use in their upcoming Christmas craft workshops, particularly small items for use on wreaths. If, as you start unpacking your decorations, you come across some items you don’t need anymore, the HUB would appreciate the donations. Items can be dropped off during office hours at 711 Hill Street.

Hunnies Christmas market

Hunnies Mercantile in Clinton will be hosting a Christmas outdoor market on Sunday, Dec. 12. More details will be coming soon; in the meantime, anyone who wants to register as a vendor can call Penny Hunnie at (250) 457-7473.

One Book, One Community

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) is launching its “One Book, One Community” initiative with the novel Five Little Indians by Michelle Good. It follows the lives of Indigenous youth as they navigate life in 1960s Vancouver after years in a B.C. residential school, and chronicles the desperate quest of these survivors to come to terms with their past and, ultimately, find a way forward.

Michelle Good is a writer of Cree ancestry and a member of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan who now lives in Kamloops. The novel won the 2021 Governor General’s Literary Award, and has received multiple honours and nominations.

The “One Book, One Community” program will feature book discussion groups, in-class teaching, public lectures, and film screenings, and a conversation with Good in spring 2022. All events are designed to maximize reader engagement with the book, provoke discussion, and build understanding.

You can check the book out from any TNRL branch. More details about the program and the book can be found at https://bit.ly/30kNvIa.

Co-chairs re-elected for SD74

At the Nov. 2 meeting of the Board of Education of School District No. 74, trustees Nancy Rempel and Valerie Adrian were re-elected as co-chairs of the board. In addition, Rempel was re-elected as the BC Public School Employers’ Association representative, and trustee Carmen Ranta was re-elected as the BC School Trustees Association provincial council representative.



