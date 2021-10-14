Hurry hard! Curling season is now underway in Ashcroft

Drop-in sessions are available for anyone new to the sport who wants to check it out

Planned power outage in Ashcroft

As of Friday, Oct. 8, BC Hydro is still planning a power outage for Ashcroft and the surrounding area, including the Barnes Lake area, on Sunday, Oct. 17, in order to carry out equipment maintenance. It is estimated that the power will be out from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day.

For a complete list of the addresses affected by the outage, go to https://bit.ly/3luwm70. The list of affected addresses has already been downgraded, and the planned outage could be cancelled without notice due to weather conditions or lack of crew availability.

Yard waste pick-up in Ashcroft

Working on fall clean-up of your yard? The Village of Ashcroft is offering a free special yard waste pick-up on Oct. 20 and 21. Crew can pick up branches (less than 8” in diameter and 8’ in length); leaves/grass/weeds/twigs (not bagged); non-refrigeration appliances; and off-rim tires. Items must not be on the public highway, or against fences, signs, buildings, or retaining walls; such items will not be picked up.

No pick-up list is being compiled; simply place your items outside no earlier than Oct. 16. For more information about maximum load sizes and weights, visit the Village of Ashcroft Facebook page or call the village office at (250) 453-9161.

Curling season has started

Looking for an inexpensive sport for fall and winter? A season of curling with the Ashcroft Curling Club only costs $250 (plus $20 Curl BC fees). New to the sport, or not sure if curling is for you? There is a $20 drop-in fee to try it out. If you decide to join after a few drop-in sessions, the amount paid will be deducted from your season membership.

It’s a win/win situation, so come on down to the Ashcroft curling rink and give curling a try. Seniors’ league is every Tuesday at 1 p.m., and there is a night league every Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Adult Co-ed hockey

Anyone over the age of 19 who is interested in playing co-ed hockey at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft on Thursdays between 7:30 and 8:45 p.m. is invited to register. It’s a fun night of hockey that allows people of all skill levels to take part. Each week, participants are divided into two teams, with no referees and no scores kept.

The cost is $10 per session. You can also pay $50 for five sessions or $100 for 10 sessions, and receive a discount for January to March fees. There is a one-time $10 insurance fee for the year, and a one-time $30 fee for anyone who lives outside the Village of Ashcroft.

Registration is required, as there is a limit of 30 players per night; send a message to the Ashcroft Co-ed Hockey Facebook page, or contact Deanna Horsting at (250) 682-4438 or dfhorsting@gmail.com for more information. All players must follow COVID-19 rules and be fully vaccinated by Oct. 24, as per provincial health order, and must show a vaccination card on the first night of play.

Clinton fall craft sale

The 12th annual Clinton fall craft sale will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Memorial Hall on Lebourdais Street. The event, in support of the Clinton Communities in Bloom Beautification Society, will feature handmade crafts, baking, jewellery, sewing, knitting, and much more. There will also be a concession serving lunch.

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping by picking up some unique gift items and supporting Clinton Communities in Bloom! For more information, or to register as a vendor, contact Yvette May at (250) 212-5506 or email ymay@bcwireless.com.

Art with Jo Petty

The Ashcroft HUB will be hosting art sessions with Jo Petty for students in grades Kindergarten to 3 (Tuesdays from Oct. 26 to Nov. 16, 3 to 4:30 p.m.), grades 4 to 7 (Wednesdays from Oct. 27 to Nov. 17, 3 to 4:30 p.m.), and homeschool students (Wednesdays from Oct. 27 to Nov. 17, 10 to 11:30 a.m.).

For more information, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/2Xsu7aM, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or call (250) 453-9177.

Recognizing outstanding citizens, businesses

Do you know an outstanding community volunteer who deserves to recognized? Or a local business going above and beyond for their community?

Brad Vis, recently re-elected as MP for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, is happy to recognize the selfless dedication of those who go above and beyond in our region. For more information on certificates and special recognition, contact his office at (604) 814-5710 or email brad.vis@parl.gc.ca.

Radon assessment

Do you live in the Interior Health region, and own a home built since 2015? Then you may be eligible to receive a free professional radon assessment as part of a new radon study.

The BC Lung Association is conducting a study to learn how B.C.’s Building Code radon requirements are performing. To do so, they are looking for homes to assess in the IH region. If you agree to participate in the study, the BC Lung Association’s professional radon mitigator will visit your home and conduct a home inspection. In return, you will receive a report detailing the results of the assessment of your home radon system.

If interested, please complete the participant registration form at https://bit.ly/3FwSndt (all participants will be entered to win an iPad). If you have questions, contact Saron Kassay at kassay@bc.lung.ca.



