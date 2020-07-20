FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

The Insurance Corp. of B.C. is moving to an appointment-based system for all in-office services due to COVID-19.

In Monday (July 20) release, the auto insurer said knowledge tests, driver’s licence renewals, violation tickets and other matters will be dealt with by appointment only. Previously, only road tests were by appointment at ICBC, but the auto insurer says making all services appointment-only will allow them to better adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

Drivers are asked to bring all necessary documentation, arrive 10 minutes prior to their appointment time and make sure they have no COVID-19 symptoms or recent exposures.

To book, visit www.icbc.com/appointment.

ICBC

