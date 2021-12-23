Ice jam forming on the Bulkley River on Dohler Flats (Deb Meissner photo)

Ice jam forming on the Bulkley River on Dohler Flats (Deb Meissner photo)

Ice jam threat prompts evacuation alert for northern B.C. community

Residents of Ebenezer Flats area adjacent to the Bulkley River are being warned to prepare to leave

An ice jam hazard on the Bulkley River has been updated to an evacuation alert for residents of the Ebenezer Flats area near Smithers.

The Town of Smithers, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and Village of Telkwa issued an ice jam hazard notice for all low-lying areas adjacent to the Bulkley River on Dec. 21.

The warning noted growing ice jams have established conditions for potential flooding.

Last night Dec. 22, the notice was upgraded with the regional district saying there was potential danger to life and health.

The new advisory encompasses the area of Viewmount Road N along the south side of Kidd Road to the end of Kidd Road and south along Viewmount Road N to the Bulkley River. It includes all the properties on Columbia Street, 22nd Avenue, and Bulkley Street.

Residents of those areas were advised to prepare to evacuate.

The original notice asked people to stay away from the river.

“It is recommended that residents exercise extreme caution or limit recreation near and around the river at this time,” the notice stated.

It also contains advice on preparing for property flooding:

“Take precautions to help prevent damage to your home, and ensure personal safety by: moving equipment and other belongings susceptible to water damage to higher ground; moving pets and livestock to a safe area; and gathering essential items such as food, water, medications, and immediate care needs to sustain you and your dependents for up to seven days.”

Contact during business hours for more information or support:

Regional District of Bulkley Nechako: 250-692-1553

Town of Smithers: 250-877-1183

Village of Telkwa:: 250-846-5212

Contact after regular business hours:

Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456 after hours for non-medical, non-RCMP emergencies.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna man found dead in trailer from possible carbon monoxide exposure
Next story
Alberta UCP holds Christmas party after health minister asked all to cancel plans

Just Posted

Blue Wranglers: Bruce Amber, back left, Dam Fremlin, Dustin Bentall and Trixie Berkel. Arlen Park, right. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Clinton’s Blue Wranglers staging Last Call Cabaret on NYE

People wait in an hours-long lineup for a PCR test at a Vancouver Coastal Health COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing site, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees 2nd record-high number of new COVID cases in as many days; 6 deaths

Rylan Roy with the jade boulder sign near the site where it was found beside Highway 1. (Photo credit: Heidi Roy)
Missing sign recovered a year after daring theft of jade boulder from Cache Creek

An archway is all that remains of a property in Lytton following the fire on June 30 that destroyed 90 per cent of the town. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Year in Review: Fire destroys almost all of the town of Lytton