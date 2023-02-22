A bundled up worker shovels snow off steps during a cold morning in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012. Bitterly cold weather is gripping much of British Columbia and forecasters don’t expect conditions in some areas to ease until at least Thursday, while the threat of snow lies ahead for other regions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Icy winds, snow, hit much of B.C., weekend snow possible for south coast: forecasters

With wind chill, Environment Canada warns it will feel near -40 C in the Elk Valley, Peace regions

Bitterly cold weather is gripping much of British Columbia and forecasters don’t expect conditions in some areas to ease until at least Thursday, while the threat of snow lies ahead for other regions.

Extreme cold or Arctic outflow warnings are posted for the central and north coasts, Chilcotin and Peace River areas and the southeastern corner of B.C.

With the wind chill, Environment Canada warns conditions will feel close to -40 C in the Elk Valley and Peace regions, and -20 C in Terrace, Kitimat and Stewart.

A special weather statement also warns of snow before Thursday over most of central, eastern and southern Vancouver Island, including Victoria and the Gulf Islands, dumping up to 10 centimetres, coupled with winds to 70 kilometres per hour.

Those winds have also prompted a warning for the Howe Sound region as the weather office says potentially damaging gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected over southern sections through Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says the storm brought heavy snow to much of the central and southern Interior earlier this week, with over 30 centimetres in Prince George, while Metro Vancouver and the south coast could expect snow this weekend, as models show five to 10 centimetres possible over Metro Vancouver by Sunday.

RELATED: ‘Horrifically unforgiving’ risks: A timeline of avalanche deaths in B.C. for the 2022-2023 season

