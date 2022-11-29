A person walks past signage in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday Nov. 29, 2022. Residents of Kyiv waited with patience and resignation Tuesday as all signs pointed toward another imminent Russian bombing of their city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrice Bergeron

A person walks past signage in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday Nov. 29, 2022. Residents of Kyiv waited with patience and resignation Tuesday as all signs pointed toward another imminent Russian bombing of their city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrice Bergeron

In Kyiv, patience and resignation as citizens await next Russian bombing

Russians have been striking regularly, week after week, at roughly the same interval

Residents of Kyiv waited with patience and resignation Tuesday as all signs pointed toward another imminent Russian bombing of their city.

Several sources said Russia was planning significant strikes Tuesday or Wednesday. An official with the Ukrainian intelligence service called the information “rather serious.”

The Russians have been striking regularly, week after week, at roughly the same interval. As a result, residents were bracing Tuesday, and there was little traffic in the downtown core.

At 12:30 p.m., a siren sounded to warn of a pending attack, but the alert was short-lived. In one of the large downtown shopping centres, there were few shoppers, except at the small grocery store.

In neighbouring restaurants, however, business was steady. The McDonald’s in Maidan Square was busy, as were several small cafés along Khreshchatyk Street, one of the capital’s main commercial arteries. On the cold, cloudy Tuesday afternoon, passersby did not linger in the streets.

The Ukrainian intelligence official told The Canadian Press that authorities were fearing salvos from a range of weaponry, originating from land, sea and air. Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defence has perfected its methods and has cutting-edge equipment supplied by its allies, but it cannot intercept all the missiles and drones fired toward the capital or elsewhere in the country.

On Monday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Russia had launched 16,000 missile attacks on Ukraine in the last nine months. Last week, a particularly devastating Russian attack heavily damaged the Ukrainian electrical grid, which was already in rough shape, and disabled Kyiv’s drinking water system.

Residents of the city were bracing for the worst Tuesday. Mariia Shuvalova, a teacher who lives in the capital, said she and her friends were preparing for a catastrophic scenario and another total blackout. “You have to be very careful and pay close attention,” she said in a brief interview.

People are relying on their loved ones in the army, on non-governmental organizations and on official Ukrainian intelligence sources to get news of an imminent bombing. In the event of an attack, bomb shelters are available, equipped with toilets and phone charging stations, and there are even nearby cafés that have generators.

—Patrice Bergeron, The Canadian Press

RELATED: NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid

RELATED: Shells hit near nuclear plant; Blackouts roll across Ukraine

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.
Next story
Interior Health ‘virtual doctor’ pilot program may spread to other communities

Just Posted

The Urgent and Primary Care Centre at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site is piloting a ‘Virtual Doctor’ program through May 2023. (Photo credit: Journal files)
New ‘virtual doctor’ pilot program now underway in Ashcroft

The Coquihalla Highway at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 29). The Coq and the Okanagan Connector are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours. (DriveBC)
STORM WATCH: 20-35 cm of snow expected on major B.C. Interior highways

A snowfall warning has been issued Tuesday, Nov. 29 for the Cariboo, Chilcotin and North Thompson regions. Snow has begun falling lightly in Williams Lake Tuesday morning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Snowfall warning issued for Cariboo, Chilcotin, North Thompson regions

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?