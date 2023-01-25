Increased virtual doctor availability at Ashcroft health site

Ashcroft hospital

Last week the Journal noted the hours for the virtual doctor at the Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) at the Ashcroft Hospital. Interior Health has confirmed that the virtual doctor hours have expanded. The service is now available Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.; it is available from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The UPCC is open 365 days a year, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nurses are there all day, every day, and in addition to the virtual doctor on weekdays there is a physician on site all day Saturday and Sunday.

Not sure what services a UPCC provides? Go to http://bit.ly/3Wl9uGe, where you will find more information, as well as how to contact the Ashcroft UPCC to see a health care provider. More information will be added to the site as further services become available.

Clinton citizen of the year

Do you know a resident of Clinton who has put in extra effort to build the community up? Someone who volunteers their time on a project that makes the community shine? Nominate them to be recognized for all that they do.

Nomination forms are available at the Clinton village office. The Citizen of the Year will be recognized at a community event on March 15 at the Clinton Community Hall, 7 to 10 p.m.

Cabin Fever Jamboree

The Blue Wranglers are hosting a Cabin Fever Jamboree in Clinton at the old Parkie’s location on Friday, Jan. 27. The family-friendly event will feature great country-bluegrass music from the Blue Wranglers and their special guests Bighorn Bruce, Arlen Park, Jim Karr, and Red Dirt Roses, in a fundraiser for Clinton Minor Sports and the 70 Mile Wood Bank.

In addition to foot-stomping great music that will get you up on the dance floor, the event will feature The Bannock Warriors, who will be there with fresh bannock and jam, as well as fantastic bannock cheeseburgers. There will be a 50/50 draw in support of Clinton Minor Sports, and donations of wood and kindling will be accepted for the 70 Mile Wood Bank.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with three sets of music at 8, 9, and 10 p.m. For tickets ($25 each) and more information, go to www.theshow.today.

Savona PAC bottle drive

The Savona Elementary School Parent Advisory Council is holding a fundraising bottle drive on Saturday, Jan. 28. If you live in Savona, please leave your bagged bottles at the end of your driveway before 9 a.m. that day, and they will be picked up. Bottles can also be dropped at the back door of the Savona Community Hall.

Ashcroft grad bottle drive

The graduating class of Desert Sands Community School is holding a fundraising bottle drive on Sunday, Jan. 29, and will be picking up bottles (including rinsed milk cartons/jugs) door-to-door in Ashcroft and Cache Creek starting at 10 a.m. Please make sure your bottles are bagged for pick-up.

Spences Bridge community invite

The Spences Bridge Volunteer Society and the Spences Bridge Improvement District are working together to make the outdoor gathering grounds at the former school building a space that fits the community. The building itself is opening up to the community from noon to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through the winter, offering cards, cribbage, ping pong, a chance to work on crafts, and more.

Clinton ambulance station open house

There will be an open house at the Clinton Ambulance Station (1616 Highway 97N) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. All are invited to come by the station, enjoy coffee and snacks, and meet the ambulance crew members who work so hard for the community. There will also be an opportunity to have a look around the inside of an ambulance, have your blood pressure taken, and ask any questions you might have about a career with the ambulance service.

Youth training program

A free Connective ACES Youth Training Program, in collaboration with Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly, is taking place in Spences Bridge starting Feb. 6, and is open to all youth aged 15 to 30 (participants must live in B.C., be a Canadian citizen or legally entitled to work in Canada, not be a full-time student or participating in another government-funded labour market program, and have a Social Insurance Number).

The day-long sessions take place in the Cook’s Ferry gym in Spences Bridge, and include all course costs, workbooks, PPE, and lunch. Participants receive employability and life skills workshops, safety certificates, skills enhancement training, supported work experience, and other wraparound services to support employment success. Among the subjects covered are fall protection, hand and power tools, Operational First Aid Level 1, ladders, forklifts and elevated work platforms, transport endorsement, traffic control, and firefighting.

To register, go to https://bit.ly/3wmU5ur or contact Madelynn Albert at Malbert@cna-trust.ca or (250) 378-1864.

Cross country ski funday

The Clinton Snow Jockey Club is holding a Cross Country Ski Funday at the Big Bar Ski Trails on Saturday, Feb. 18. Meet at the main trail head starting at 10 a.m. for a fun day of skiing, snowshoeing, and walking. The event is dog friendly, and there will be free hot dogs, smokies, and coffee, as well as prize giveaways.

Clinton ice fishing derby

The Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsmen Association (CADOSA) is holding an Ice Fishing Derby at Beaver Dam Lake on Sunday, Feb. 19. The event starts at daylight and runs until noon, and a free concession will be available. There is a $10 per person entry fee, and cash prizes will be awarded.

For more information call Rolly at (250) 459-2487 or Karen at (250) 457-0364.

CADOSA meeting

Want to find out more about the Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsman Association? All are welcome to attend their regular meetings, which take place on the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Legion. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

SD74 community engagement

In March, the Board of Education of School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) will be inviting communities to join them in a conversation on the future of Gold Trail schools and sites. The feedback received at these community engagement sessions will help inform the board’s new Long Term Facilities Plan.

The dates for the meetings are March 2 (Lillooet); March 8 (Lytton); March 9 (Ashcroft); March 14 (Cache Creek); March 16 (Clinton); and March 22 (Gold Bridge). More information will be coming about the times and locations of each meeting.



