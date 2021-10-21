Hope resident Frank Granovski ordered takeout from Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope on Oct. 19, 2021, saying it may be his last burger there if the business closes for good. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard file)

Hope resident Frank Granovski ordered takeout from Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope on Oct. 19, 2021, saying it may be his last burger there if the business closes for good. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard file)

Safety Minister warns others after Hope restaurant closed over COVID protocols

It’s a ‘very serious matter and you ignore it at your peril’

B.C.’s solicitor general says the injunction against a Hope restaurant sends a strong message to other businesses who may be watching.

“That is a very serious matter and you ignore it at your peril,” Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British Columbia said Thursday afternoon.

Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope had been in non-compliance with Fraser Health since a closure order was served on Oct. 7. They have been opening the doors anyway, and continuing to ignore the public health order that requires some restaurants to ask for vaccine passports.

The BC Supreme Court agreed with Fraser Health earlier on Thursday, and granted an injunction, which will give more teeth to the original closure order. In particular, it means RCMP can arrest anyone attempting to re-open the business.

Farnworth said there are “very serious charges” for those who defy court injunctions.

“I fully expect Rolly’s Restaurant to comply with the injunction,” he added.

While he said the vast majority are “doing the right thing,” and following the public health orders, the government is aware that others are not.

“This sends a message that this is the enforcement that can take place,” he said. “This can have a serious impact financially on your business.”

In addition, he said that ignoring the orders potentially puts people at risk, and contributes to problems in the healthcare system.

“Every person in a hospital with covid, unvaccinated, is taking away a bed from someone else.”

READ MORE: Rolly’s Restaurant ordered to remain closed over COVID non-compliance: B.C. court

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

HopeNewsRCMP

Previous story
B.C. premier defends freedom of information fee, may not be $25
Next story
Greater Victoria MLA Adam Olsen reveals past drug use in an attempt to end stigma

Just Posted

Proposed plan for a commercial cardlock in Cache Creek on the Trans-Canada Highway at Old Cariboo Highway near the Starhouse Restaurant. (Photo credit: Village of Cache Creek)
Cache Creek defers decision on commercial cardlock facility

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
B.C. reports 342 new COVID cases, half of which are in Interior Health

Brian and Veronica Jones were at home in 70 Mile House when a wheel flew off the highway, smashing their dining room window and hurtling through the house. (Photo credit: Kelly Sinoski/100 Mile Free Press)
Highway speed through 70 Mile to be reviewed after tire smashes into home

Cache Creek fire chief Tom Moe (second from r) and other members of the fire department with new helmets that were purchased with funds donated by the Ashcroft Legion from its Poppy Fund. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Cache Creek fire department is appealing for new members