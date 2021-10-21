Injured VicPD officer prevents suicide attempt after leaving hospital

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences

A Victoria police officer was able to successfully de-escalate a situation on the Helmcken Road overpass Wednesday after leaving the hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)

A concussed police officer may have helped save a woman’s life on his way home from Victoria General Hospital.

The officer was in hospital after being punched several times when an attempt to de-escalate a situation with a person in crisis failed Wednesday morning (Oct. 20). In a statement, the Victoria Police Department noted the officer sustained a concussion.

He was being driven back from the hospital with a uniformed officer in a marked VicPD vehicle when they saw a woman in crisis on the Helmcken Road overpass.

The injured officer helped speak to the woman and alerted additional officers to the situation. West Shore RCMP, Saanich police and VicPD attended to assist the officers and divert traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway and the Helmcken Road overpass.

After the woman was removed from danger and transported to hospital, the injured VicPD officer was taken to headquarters before returning home.

Incredible! While injured @vicpdcanada officer was being driven from the hospital he noticed a female in distress scaling the Helmcken Rd off-ramp getting ready to jump. Officers negotiated while others arrived. A 3rd arriving #VicPD officer pulled female to safety. #proudchief https://t.co/HOw54qGPxz — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) October 21, 2021

Bowen Osoko, communications coordinator for VicPD, told Black Press Media he would expect nothing less from the officer in question.

“I’ve known this officer the entire time I’ve been at VicPD,” Osoko said. “No one would be surprised that despite injuries, (the officer) was not only able to identify a life-threatening situation but was able to be part of the team that came together to save this woman’s life.”

If you feel like you are in crisis or are considering suicide, please call the Crisis Centre BC suicide hotline at 1-800-784-2433.

Other resources include: Canada Suicide Prevention Service at Toll free: 1-833-456-4566. You can also text 45645 or visit the online chat service at crisisservicescanada.ca.

Some warning signs include suicidal thoughts, anger, recklessness, mood changes, anxiety, lack of purpose, helplessness and substance use.

