Inmate dies at Mountain Institution in Agassiz

An inmate has died at Mountain Institution.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) reports that an inmate whose name has been withheld has died at the medium-security institution on Monday, July 31. The inmate’s name has been anonymized to comply with a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identity of the victim.

The inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence since 2001 for second-degree murder and sexual assault with a weapon. The next of kin has been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the RCMP and coroner be notified.

Mountain Institution is one of three correctional institutions in the Agassiz area, the other two being the maximum-security Kent Institution and minimum-security Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village.

