(Canadian Press)

Interior Fraser steelhead face extinction, warn B.C. fishing, conservation groups

15 groups, including the BC Wildlife Federation, say species must be declared species at risk

Fishery and conservation groups in British Columbia warn a unique species of ocean-going trout faces a “severe conservation crisis” and must be added to Canada’s Species at Risk Act.

Fifteen groups, including the BC Wildlife Federation and the Steelhead Society of BC, have written to the federal environment and fisheries ministers urging immediate action on behalf of dwindling stocks of Interior Fraser steelhead, a variety of rainbow trout.

The species, a member of the salmon family, migrates to the ocean for much of its life but hatches and spawns in B.C.’s Thompson and Chilcotin rivers.

The letter, also signed by Eric Taylor, the former chair of the federal Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada, says numbers of the fish have been on a “precipitous decline” for the last decade.

In 2018, the steelhead were rejected for an emergency listing on the Species At Risk Act and a second recommendation in 2020 still awaits ministerial consideration, even though the groups say last year’s spawning populations hit their lowest levels since records have been kept.

The letter urges the ministers to act, saying current plans offered by the Fisheries Act are not designed to recover fish populations at risk of extinction and have not stopped the steelhead’s decline.

“The (Interior Fraser steelhead) situation is the most severe conservation crisis for any wild sea-run fish in British Columbia,” the letter says.

Fewer than 15 fish returned per tributary last fall, which the letter says is far lower than the numbers that prompted the two earlier recommendations for species protection.

It predicts an “imminent threat to survival” if an immediate recovery strategy and action plan is not created for the fish, which groups describe as “arguably once the most revered groups of steelhead trout in British Columbia and beyond.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver Island study disentangles river and marine stressors on salmon and trout

ConservationFish

Previous story
Anonymous Art Show returning to the Ashcroft HUB in March
Next story
B.C. crews aiming for spring for Highway 8 resident access

Just Posted

The teams for the First Responders Charity Hockey Match on Jan. 22 gather at centre ice after the game. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Charity hockey match raises thousands for Lytton fire department

School District No. 74 is warning of the possibility of ‘functional closures’ of district schools due to the spread of the Omicron variant. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
School District No. 74 now dealing with functional closures

Mona D’Amours took this shot of smoke from the Tremont Creek wildfire visible near her house at Barnes Lake, July 2021.
Fraser-Nicola MLA sees lack of trust from public on firefighting

‘Ashcroft Brownies Donate $50.00 To Hospital’ (Jan. 27, 1972): ‘Left to right are Lori Namith, Lisa Hill, Debbie LeBlanc, and Lorraine Cummings, who are presenting a $50.00 bill to Matron Mrs. Stan Bennewith. 1st and 2nd Ashcroft Brownie Packs raised the money fro their fish pond stall in the 1971 Fall Bazaar. The money will go towards the purchase of table and chairs for the children’s ward of the new Lady Minto Hospital. Congratulations Brownies!’ (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> archives)
In 1897, lack of fire protection in Ashcroft causes concern