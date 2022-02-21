Interior Health continues temporarily reduced hours at Ashcroft Health Centre

Health authority said it is recruiting for a full-time registered nurse

Emergency department hours at the Ashcroft Community Health Centre will continue to be temporarily reduced due to staff shortages, according to Interior Health.

The health authority had shut down certain services last month in order to keep providing essential services during the peak of the Omicron wave. IH last week announced that it would resume normal operating activities in Barriere, Clearwater and Lillooet following a temporary pause on some services last month due to the Omicron variant, but services in Ashcroft will continue to be curtailed.

“While the COVID-19 related staffing pressures and staff sick calls are diminishing, Interior Health is actively recruiting to fill one full-time registered nurse vacancy before staffing will be sufficiently stabilized,” Interior Health said in a news release.

Emergency department hours at the Ashcroft Health Centre will temporarily remain at Friday, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Interior Health reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

· In the event of an emergency, call 911.

· Anyone requiring emergency services outside these hours can visit the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops (97 km away).

· Call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24 hour service) if you are unsure of your need to seek emergency care.



