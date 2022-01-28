A mask-wearing tree at the Vernon Health Unit's COVID-19 testing centre. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Interior Health COVID-19 cases second highest in B.C., 2 days in a row

New cases just under those of Fraser Health, as reported Thursday and Friday

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily in the province are among the highest in the Interior Health Authority.

There were 569 new cases reported Friday, Jan. 28 and 539 were reported Thursday, Jan. 27.

Fraser Health has the highest numbers: 740 and 685 for the last two days of the week.

Vancouver Coastal had more cases than IH earlier in the week, but those numbers dropped to 378 Thursday and 394 Friday.

As of Friday, there are 7,969 total active cases in the IH.

There were 13 deaths Thursday and nine Friday – one in IH.

There are 20 health care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The longest-standing outbreak is at Vernon’s Heritage Square, which has been underway since Jan. 11. The latest outbreaks are at the rehab unit at Kelowna General Hospital and Penticton’s Village By the Station (cottage #3).

