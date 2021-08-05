Interior Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Ashcroft

Vaccines are by appointment, and for anyone needing their first or second shot

Interior Health is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Public Health unit at the Ashcroft Hospital on select dates in August and September. (Photo credit: Journal files)

After having had to cancel a drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Ashcroft in late July because of wildfires and smoke, Interior Health will be holding clinics at the Ashcroft Public Health unit (located at the Ashcroft Hospital) on Aug. 10 and 11; Aug. 17 and 18; Sept. 15 and 16; and Sept. 22 and 23.

The clinics are all for first and second doses, and are for anyone aged 12 and older (youth who turn 12 in this calendar year are eligible to receive the vaccine). People are eligible for their second dose at four weeks (29 days) from the date they received their first dose, down from seven weeks (49 days).

It is not a drop-in clinic. In order to receive either a first or second vaccination, you must book an appointment by calling 1-833-838-2323. You can also register online at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, or book an appointment by dropping in to any Service BC office.

There has been a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the province, with Interior Health accounting for half of the new daily case counts. On Aug. 4 the Province reported 342 new cases of COVID-19, with 171 of them in the IH region.

People in the Interior Health region aged 12 to 39 are leading the way in not getting vaccinated. As of July 28, only 25.9 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 in the IH region had received two doses of vaccine, and only 38.7 per cent of those aged 18 to 24 had received both doses. Other age groups stack up as follows:

Age 25 to 29: 41.3 per cent

Age 30 to 34: 44 per cent

Age 35 to 39: 47.5 per cent

Age 40 to 44: 52.5 per cent

Age 45 to 49: 57.8 per cent

Age 50 to 54: 62.5 per cent

Age 55 to 59: 68.3 per cent

Age 60 to 64: 74 per cent

Age 65 to 69: 79.4 per cent

Age 70 to 74: 83 per cent

Age 75 to 79: 84.1 per cent

Age 80 to 84: 85.9 per cent

Age 85 to 89: 86.1 per cent

Age 90 to 94: 85.1 per cent

Age 95+: 84 per cent

Province-wide, as of Aug. 4 some 67.9 per cent of all British Columbians had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to the Ashcroft clinic, you can get your first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to any IH immunization clinic. For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources, visit https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/.



