A naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)

A naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)

Interior Health issues overdose alert for Williams Lake

There have been numerous drug poisoning in the lakecity

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug poisoning/overdose alert for Williams Lake.

“There have been numerous drug poisonings in Williams Lake, all related to down or fentanyl use,” notes the alert, which is in effect until Oct. 17.

Steps to prevent overdose include:

Get your drugs checked – find locations at drugchecking.ca

Be aware of increased risk if mixing with other drugs, including alcohol

Use with others around

Start with a small amount and space out your doses

Carry naloxone and know how use it

Get the LifeGuard App – lifeguarddh.com

Call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you

B.C. overdosesWilliams Lake

Previous story
Horsefly, Quesnel Lake-area logging topic of discussion at upcoming open house
Next story
B.C. RCMP officer cleared in shooting death of man pointing pellet pistol

Just Posted

A logging truck crosses the Horsefly River bridge at Horsefly Oct.6. On Saturday, Oct. 14 an open house is taking place to discuss concerns around logging in the area. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Horsefly, Quesnel Lake-area logging topic of discussion at upcoming open house

Overview of the village of Wells. (Image by Friends of Responsible Economic Development in Wells)
Province gives environmental assessment green light for Wells gold mine

College of New Caledonia and its faculty association are still negotiating, but job action has ensued on the part of FACNC.
CNC classes unaffected as job action gets underway at six campuses

Volunteers with The Equality Project take a break from preparing Christmas Day 2022 lunch at the clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Cache Creek’s Equality Project rises again after spring floods