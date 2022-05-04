Interior Health makes changes to labratory services in Clinton and Ashcroft

Interior Health has made changes to lab services in Clinton and Ashcroft. (Photo credit: pixabay)

Interior Health is advising residents of Clinton and Ashcroft that there are changes to the laboratory services in both communities.

In order to reduce or eliminate travel time for Clinton residents, the Clinton Health Centre is now offering blood collection services every Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the support of a medical lab assistant from Ashcroft.

Walk-ins are available between 7:30 and 8 a.m. and again between noon and 1 p.m. Booked appointments are available between 8 a.m. and noon.

The Ashcroft Health Centre will continue to provide blood collection services on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. People in Ashcroft and the surrounding area who require bloodwork on Wednesdays may book appointments in Merritt, Clinton, Logan Lake, or Kamloops. Limited walk-in service is available, but the majority of appointments must be booked in advance.

People can book a lab appointment online at any Interior Health facility that offers the service by going to www.labonlinebooking.ca at any time, or by calling 1‑877-740-7747. The call centre is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftClintonHealthcare