A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic in Surrey, B.C., on May 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic in Surrey, B.C., on May 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Interior Health ready to administer COVID-19 second doses at record pace

Interior Health said over 785,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered

Interior Health (IH) is ready to ramp up administering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the region.

The health authority said more than 785,000 does have been administered throughout the region, including both first and second doses.

Pop-up clinics throughout the region are still focused on giving first doses to anyone who is eligible. However, people can also receive their second dose at these sites.

“We continue to focus on expanding distribution of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine throughout the region,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said.

“Although we’ll be supporting more people eligible for their second doses of vaccine, anyone who wants their first dose will have bypass lanes to drop-in clinics whenever works for them.”

IH is also reminding young people aged 12 and older that they are eligible to drop in to get their shots.

If you have yet to receive your first shot, you can drop by a clinic. Mobile clinics do not require registrations. The full schedule and locations can be found here.

You can also register to book your vaccine through the provincial system.

READ MORE: B.C. premier says restrictions lifting tomorrow because of ‘extraordinary results’

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Senate passes net-zero bill and budget bill before rising for summer break
Next story
182 unmarked burials found at former residential school near Cranbrook

Just Posted

As of the morning of June 30, the Sparks Lake wildfire north of Kamloops Lake was listed as 2,300 hectares in size and out of control, prompting an evacuation order, and many more alerts, for properties in the area. The fire has been listed as probably human-caused; a campfire ban is going into effect across the province as of June 30. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
Campfires, Category 2 and 3 open fires prohibited throughout BC

During the extreme heat, cooling centres with air conditioning and water have been set up in Ashcroft (community hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week), Cache Creek (community hall, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week), and Clinton (village office council chambers, 1:30 to 4 p.m. weekdays). (Photo credit: Village of Ashcroft/Facebook)
Temperature records tumbling almost as fast as they’re set

A photograph taken some time between 1907 and 1916 shows Ashcroft’s 60,000 gallon reservoir (circled near top right with a road leading to it) on the hillside to the east of town, in about the same spot where a modern pump station now stands. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Museum and Archives)
Ashcroft’s new water system was no match for the Great Fire of 1916

Two men relax by a campfire in B.C., 1905. Warnings about being careful with campfires are nothing new, but they’re sadly still needed.
Government Instructions For Careless Campers