Interior Health region’s first baby born in Cranbrook

Congratulations to the folks involved with B.C.’s first babies of 2023.
The Okanagan’s first 2023 baby is a girl, born at Penticton Regional Hospital at 1:40 a.m. PST, Sunday, Jan. 1.
The very first baby of the Interior Health region is a boy, born at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook, at 1:10 a.m. PST / 2:10 a.m. MST.
And B.C.’s first baby of 2023 was born in the Fraser Valley, a girl, at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre at 12:02 a.m. The little girl weighed in at 5 pounds, 10 ounces.
