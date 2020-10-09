Interior Health reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases prior to Thanksgiving

There are 18 cases active and in isolation in the Interior Health region

As B.C. prepares to head into another long weekend during the pandemic, Interior Health is announcing two additional COVID-19 cases in the region since Thursday.

There are 18 cases active and in isolation, while one person remains in hospital.

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, reminds residents that while the provincial health officer’s recent COVID-19 modelling shows B.C. is starting to bend the curve back down, it’s still a fragile time as we move into the fall.

“As we approach another long weekend, our celebrations must look different this year and the best way to show thanks is through protecting the ones we love from COVID-19,” she said. “If you do gather with others, keep your groups small, sit apart from one another, don’t share food or drinks, and absolutely stay home if you feel sick.”

On Oct. 4, Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam said this season’s first holiday wouldn’t be as care-free as it has been in prior years.

Last week saw an average of 1,634 cases reported daily across Canada, with provinces like B.C. hitting a near-record high case count on Friday. However, most of the new cases have come from Ontario and Quebec, which officials said have entered their second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of the surge in cases, Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles, while any extended family gatherings should take place outdoors, and at a distance.

“An outdoor safe distancing meet-up with others who are not in your close contacts bubble might involve setting up in an open space where each contact bubble is no closer than the length of a picnic table apart,” she noted. “Remember, too close is too close, even if you are outdoors. Don’t share food or objects.”

With files from Katya Slepian.

