Interior Health reports 83 more COVID-19 infections overnight

46 cases are now associated with a COVID-19 community cluster in Revelstoke

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 83 new COVID-19 cases overnight on Tuesday, Dec. 1, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 1,833 since testing began.

A total of 535 cases remain active and 18 people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

IH remains at three deaths due to the virus throughout the course of the pandemic.

A total of 46 cases are now associated with a COVID-19 community cluster in Revelstoke and the surrounding area.

Across the province, health officials reported 656 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday.

Another 16 people have died in B.C. from COVID-19 related causes, for a total of 457. As of Tuesday, the number of hospitalized people went from 316 to 336, and the number in intensive care went from 75 to 76. Active cases stood at 8,796 with Tuesday’s additional totals.

B.C. recorded more than 2,000 new cases over the weekend, 750 on Saturday, 731 on Sunday and 596 as of Monday, with 46 deaths over the weekend, the highest three-day total so far.

