Employees work at the Canadian Hospital Specialities (CHS) helping take dual COVID-19 testing swab kits and separating them into two units to help with swab capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic in Oakville, Ont., on Monday, June 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Interior Health reports four new COVID-19 cases

Within IH, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Interior Health reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Aug. 26, bringing the total case count since the pandemic began to 429.

Currently, 20 cases are active and on isolation across the region and hospital admissions remain at zero.

Within the health authority, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26, an increase of one since Monday, Aug. 24. Five are still active and in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver remains at seven cases — all among staff members.

Across the province, health officials reported 62 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the number of total confirmed cases in B.C. to 5,304, of which 896 are active. There have been 203 deaths so far due to COVID-19.

There are currently 21 people in B.C. hospitals, seven of whom are in ICU.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Coronavirus

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

All SD74 students set for full-time school return on Sept. 14

District's reopening plan has been approved by the Ministry of Education

Cache Creek firefighter request hits a roadbump with council

Cache Creek council notes

Grants help Equality Project improve services for members

Cache Creek clubhouse has now reopened after weathering double whammy this spring

Cardboardonians came, saw, failed to conquer in brazen attack

Stalwart young defenders defeated the invaders, saved the town

Book a personal event at Kamloops theatre for big screen fun

Paramount Theatre offering opportunity to rent venue for your own film or gaming event

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children's school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those 'considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19'

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it's 'unconscionable' to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA's social justice initiatives

B.C. senior home survey to measure COVID-19 impacts

Residents, relatives invited to describe their experiences

