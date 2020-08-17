Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff at the Okanagan Correctional Centre, bringing the total amount of infections in the outbreak to six. (Phil McLachlan - Western News file)

Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Three cases have been reported at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver

As the province recorded 236 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — including 100 from Friday to Saturday — Interior Health (IH) reported just six new cases of the respiratory virus.

On Monday, IH stated three of those cases came from the outbreak at the high-security Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) in Oliver, bringing the total cases in that outbreak to six, all among staff members.

Within the health authority, there are 164 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 — an increase of three since Tuesday, Aug. 11. Five are active and in isolation.

Across the region, 14 cases are active and in isolation, of which two people are in hospital. No cases are currently in intensive care.

IH’s president and CEO, Susan Brown, commended people living in the region for their efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

“As we know, the maximum COVID-19 incubation period is 14 days and today marks a milestone following the B.C. Day long weekend,” said Brown.

“During the past two weeks, we have seen low case counts, proving all of our hard work and dedication can make a difference. Now, as we approach the fall, I urge everyone to redouble their commitment to fighting this pandemic. We must all follow the public health direction offered by Dr. Bonnie Henry and stay familiar with ways to protect ourselves and loved ones from COVID-19.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Correctional Centre outbreak due to training session: Interior Health

READ MORE: B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

