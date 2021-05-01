Interior Health urges all adults to register as vaccinations ramp up

Anyone 18 and older can register on the province’s Get Vaccinated system today

With vaccine appointments accelerating throughout the region, Interior Health Authority (IH) is urging younger residents to get registered for COVID-19 immunization.

The region’s vaccination rate has been rising of late, IH said in a press release on Saturday, May 1. Data provided to Black Press Media earlier this week indicated nearly one third of Central Okanagan adults have received their first vaccine dose; likewise for nearly 40 per cent of North Okanagan adults. Similar numbers have been reported throughout the region.

Anyone aged 18 and older is urged to register for a notification telling them when it is their turn to schedule their immunization.

“If you’ve registered once, you do not need to do so again,” the Health authority said.

Individuals who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine but who have not registered should complete the Get Vaccinated registration process to ensure a notification is sent when it’s time to schedule the second dose.

There are three ways to register for notification:

1. Online by visiting www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca

2. By phone: 1-833-838-2323

3. In person at a Service BC office

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other resources, go here.

To learn about B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan, visit www.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated

