Kids aged 5 to 11 can get COVID-19 vaccines at community clinics around B.C., and families are being encouraged to get everyone vaccinated before Family Day on Feb. 21. (Photo credit: Government of BC)

Interior Health urges everyone to get the whole family vaccinated by Family Day

All children in B.C. aged five and older are eligible for the COVID vaccine

Local pediatricians and Interior Health are encouraging families to set a goal this winter: get everyone in your household aged five and over vaccinated before Family Day (which takes place in B.C. on Monday, Feb. 21).

“The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and we encourage families to make their vaccination plans now to get children immunized as soon as they can,” says pediatrician Dr. Shannon Wires. “Now is the time to ensure children are registered to receive a vaccine invitation, and everyone should book at their earliest opportunity.”

Parents and guardians can register their children at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1‑833‑838‑2323. Children are eligible for registration on or after their fifth birthday.

Children can get vaccinated (by appointment) at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site on Feb. 9, 16, and 23. Those aged 12 and older can also get booster shots (by appointment) at the hospital on those dates, and anyone aged 12 and older who needs a first or second shot can simply walk in; no registration or appointment is necessary.

“Getting your children vaccinated before Family Day is a good goal for families to have a safe and healthy 2022,” says Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health interim chief medical health officer. “Children who received their pediatric vaccine early in the campaign are now becoming eligible for their second dose. It is important children receive both doses of the vaccine to be fully protected.”

The COVID-19 pediatric vaccine was approved in B.C. in late November. There is an eight-week interval between dose one and dose two for children aged 5–11. Parents and guardians whose children become eligible for their second dose will receive a notification to book an appointment by text or email.

Parents and guardians who are booked to receive their booster dose at an IH all-ages clinic do not need a separate appointment for eligible children. Only the one parent or guardian appointment is necessary.

For more information on registering and booking appointments with your children, visit https://bit.ly/3J6xmaD. For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics, and other resources, visit https://bit.ly/3HuRtPn.


