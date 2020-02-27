Investigation into man bit by police dog during Clinton RCMP incident

IIO ‘have commenced an investigation’

The Independent Office of British Columbia (IIO) is investigating an incident involving Clinton RCMP that resulted in a man being bitten by a police dog.

On Feb. 23, just before 5 p.m. frontline Clinton RCMP officers responded to a retail store in 70 Mile House for a report of three individuals, associated with a pick-up truck who were acting suspiciously and were possibly impaired, according to S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, Senior Media Relations Officer for the RCMP. A responding officer located and attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the pick-up truck at which point the driver allegedly failed to stop.

The investigating officer received updated information that the pick-up and individuals had been located outside of a seasonal property residence in Watch Lake, according to Shoihet.

“Additional officers, including a police service dog were called to assist. A woman and man were located and arrested outside a nearby residence. The man was injured as a result of contact made by the police dog and has since been treated in hospital for injuries sustained. A second woman was arrested attempting to leave the area.”

The man received a bite that required surgery to repair, according to IIO BC.

Frontline Clinton RCMP officers are continuing to investigate criminal allegations, including failing to stop for police, while IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries, according to Shoihet, adding that as the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

IIO BC released a statement noting that they “have commenced an investigation and, having clarified the extent of the injury, will continue to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions may have played into the serious harm of the male.”

