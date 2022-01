Born at four minutes past midnight and weighs 6 lb 6 0z

Shawna White holds her newborn son on New Year’s Day at Victoria General Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Ishmael Grimwood)

B.C.’s first baby of 2022 was born at four minutes past midnight on New Year’s Day in Victoria.

The baby boy was born at the Victoria General Hospital to Shawna White and Ishmael Grimwood, weighing 6 pounds 6 ounces.

He has no siblings and no name as of yet.

More to come.

