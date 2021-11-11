It’s beginning to look like Christmas with craft classes and markets

Get crafty, create your own Christmas painting, or shop for unique gifts at local markets

‘Evening Fire’ by Roger Cummings, one of the 12 winning entries in the 2021 Loon Lake calendar contest. (Photo credit: LLCRAS)

47 Mile Sports Complex open

The ice is in at the 47 Mile Sports Complex in Clinton, with public skating, Sticks and Pucks, Men’s Hockey, Youth Hockey, Co-ed Hockey, and Women’s Hockey all underway for the season.

The arena is open Wednesday through Sunday. Anyone arriving for public skating (maximum of 15 people allowed on the ice at one time) is asked to enter and leave the ice by dressing room #1 only. Helmets are mandatory for Sticks and Pucks participants, and for public skaters who are 14 years or younger. To register a child aged five or older for the Clinton Recreational Youth Hockey Club, email clintonrecyouthhockey@hotmail.com or call David Park (250-457-0123) or Karen Miller (250-319-6666). Coaches are also needed.

For a full schedule, go to the Clinton Chatter Facebook page or drop by the village office.

Equality Project AGM

All members in good standing of The Equality Project are encouraged to attend the AGM at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23. It is being held at the clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek, but members can also attend virtually via Zoom; email info@theequalityproject.ca for details.

Spences Bridge cribbage tournament

The Packing House in Spences Bridge is hosting its first cribbage tournament, with the double elimination tournament starting on Nov. 19 (register by Nov. 15 by calling The Packing House at 250-458-2256, or by texting or calling 250-320-0977).

There will be a maximum of 16 players, and all matches will be best of three. Matches will be scheduled to try to accommodate all the participants, and there will be prizes.

Paint with Jo Petty

Back by popular demand! Ashcroft artist Jo Petty is offering two painting evenings on Nov. 24 and 25 at the Ashcroft HUB starting at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $40 per person per night, which includes all the supplies needed for participants to create their own oil painting featuring festive poinsettia blooms and a candle. Create your own treasured Christmas heirloom!

Each session is a standalone one, although people are welcome to sign up for both. For more information contact the HUB at ashcrofthub@gmail.com or register at https://bit.ly/2Yu59J6, but hurry, as spaces are limited.

Christmas markets

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the Spences Bridge Christmas Bazaar, taking place from 2 to 5 p.m. at Clemes Hall. There’ll be arts, crafts, baking, books, plants, an auction, a raffle, a concession and more. There is no charge for admission, but attendees are asked to please bring a non-perishable food item for the Helping Hands food cupboard. Tables are $10 each; for more information, or to book a table, contact Mavourneen at (250) 457-1505.

On Dec. 4 there are two markets: visit both for twice the fun! The Ashcroft HUB’s annual Christmas market is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and any crafters, bakers, or home-based businesses who would like to reserve a spot ($10 each with your own table/$15 each with a table supplied) can call the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

The seventh annual Cache Creek Christmas Indoor Market will also be taking place on Dec. 4 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community hall). There will be baking, sewing, knitting, ornaments, collectibles, woodworking, and more, so forget about supply chain issues, support local vendors, and get some unique Christmas gifts (or something special for yourself). For more information, or to book a table, contact Wendy Coomber or visit the Cache Creek Market Facebook page.

Loon Lake calendar

Speaking of great local Christmas gifts, give the gift that’s a year-round delight: the annual Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society calendar. It features 12 stunning shots taken at beautiful Loon Lake, and proceeds from sales go to help the LLCRAS with their activities. The calendar is just $20 ($22 with shipping). For more information, or to order, go to https://bit.ly/3GZGYne . To view the winning images (and all the other photos submitted for this year’s calendar contest), go to https://bit.ly/3bSyD6c.

Christmas crafts for all

The Ashcroft HUB is holding a series of Christmas craft workshops for kids and adults. Kids’ crafts start on Dec. 1 with gifts to make and give; that’s followed by ornaments and decorations on Dec. 8, and decorated sugar cookies on Dec. 15. Sessions are $10 per person per day, with all supplies provided, and there are two sessions each day: 10 a.m. to noon, and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Adults can get crafty starting on Dec. 7 (gift packaging and tags); there will also be sessions on Dec. 9 (ornaments and decorations) and Dec. 14 (gifts to make and give). The cost is $20 per person per session, with all supplies provided, and there are two sessions each day starting at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

For more information, or to register, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or go to https://bit.ly/3qgh4ph (kids) or https://bit.ly/31EXMzH (adults).

Savona Library Survey

Savona Library Branch Head Adrienne Teague is moving to a new position in Discovery and Support Services in Kamloops, so it’s a good time to survey area residents regarding hours of operation at Savona Library. The survey is available online at www.tnrl.ca and runs through Nov. 15.

Vampire film fest

Halloween might be over, but vampires are eternal, and the Kamloops Film Society has scheduled some fang-tastic films for the weekend of Nov. 19.

Screening at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops will be such classics as The Lost Boys (1987), Twilight (2008), From Dusk Till Dawn (1996), and the granddaddy of all vampire films, F.W. Murnau’s classic Nosferatu (1922).

For more information about dates and times, ticket purchases, concession, and more, go to www.thekfs.ca.

Lytton and Mobile Library Service

A new stop for the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s Mobile Library launches at Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School in Lytton on Jan. 13 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and will be stopping there every three weeks after that. It is a partnership with School District No. 74 (Gold Trail), and will welcome students, staff, and all residents of the greater Lytton community.

This interim solution restores library service to residents whose village was devastated by wildfire on June 30.



editorial@accjournal.ca

