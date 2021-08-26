It’s happening at the HUB with kids’ camps, workshops, and more

Plus registration is open for a new ‘Choose to Move’ program for those aged 65 and older

A participant in the Ashcroft HUB’s recent ‘Jurassic Park’ camp shows off one of her creations. There will be more kids’ camps at the HUB on Tuesday afternoons through Oct. 26. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB/Facebook)

Legion dinner

On Friday, Aug. 27 the Ashcroft Legion will be serving a dinner of beef dip, baked potato, cole slaw, and dessert for $13. Dinner is served at 6 p.m., and take-out orders are available.

To book dinner, call the Legion at (250) 453-2423.

School supplies list

Students in School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) head back to the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Any parents wondering what school supplies they need for their children, from Kindergarten through Grade 12, can find a school supply list for every grade at the Desert Sands Community School PAC Facebook page.

Choose to Move

The fall intake for the Choose to Move program at the Ashcroft HUB is now open. There will be an information session at the HUB on Thursday, Sept. 9 starting at 10 a.m.

The free, six-month program is for anyone aged 65 or older who wants to become active, regardless of their ability. Participants will get a personal action plan to help them meet their goals, using activities they like to do. There is also one-on-one coaching and group support as participants learn new ways to live a healthier, more active life.

To register for Choose to Move, go to https://bit.ly/3moaJpZ or call (250) 453-9177. You can learn more about the program at www.choosetomove.info.

Teen night and kids camp at the HUB

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 14 there will be a six-week Kids’ Camp at the Ashcroft HUB. The camp runs every Tuesday through Oct. 19 between 3:30 and 5 p.m., so kids can attend straight from school. The theme of the camp will be announced during the first week of September, and the cost for the camp is $50 per child.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 15, Teen Night returns to the HUB. The free, drop-in event will take place every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. with a variety of fun activities and events each week.

For more information about Kids Camp or Teen Night, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Canine emergency first aid course

Whether you’re a veteran dog owner or are dealing with a new puppy, you’ll learn how to deal with a wide variety of canine ailments at this workshop from Canine Health Canada, which takes place at the Ashcroft HUB from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Among the certified Canine Health Canada content covered are such items as safe muzzling, ear injuries, sliced pads, puncture wounds, lacerations, seizures, frostbite, stabilizing for transport, and much more. The workshop is suitable for dog owners aged 12 and up, and the cost is $149 plus GST per person. Family discounts are available, and snacks and refreshments are included.

For more information, or to register, call Heidi Grant at (236) 712-3430, or email EquiK9BC@gmail.com. You can also learn more at www.Equi-K9BC.com.

Practical tools for dealing with stress

A lot of people have been under a good deal of stress in recent weeks and months. Anyone who is looking for some practical tools to help them deal with that stress can register for a free workshop hosted by the HUB and the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society.

The workshop is from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, and free lunch and snacks are provided. It features guest speaker Janice Otremba, and participants will learn practical tools for transforming stress into success during turbulent times.

To register for the workshop, go to https://bit.ly/3mswgh5.

Historic bridge gets Facebook page

Anyone looking for information and updates about work on the historic Alexandra Bridge near Spuzzum can now follow the project’s progress on a new Facebook page, 1926 Alexandra Bridge Rehabilitation Project. The site will feature reports about what’s happening at the site, as well as images of what’s going on at the nearly century-old bridge, which played a crucial part in opening up the Interior of B.C. to automobiles as part of the province’s highway system.

New acting GM at Historic Hat Creek

The Friends of Historic Hat Creek Ranch are pleased to announce that Debbie Paternoster has accepted the position of acting General Manager at Historic Hat Creek.

Debbie brings with her the experience of having worked at HHC since 2018 as executive administrator and personal assistant to the CEO.

Support available for businesses impacted by 2021 wildfires

To help businesses deal with the effects of this year’s wildfires, Community Futures British Columbia has launched a dedicated website and toll free number (1-800-670-9058) to provide businesses with quick and easy access to information, resources, and support.

The Community Futures Wildfire Business Support website (https://cfwildfire.ca/) provides links to a range of resources and supports available to assist with disaster recovery and mitigation.

Community Futures is also providing free online workshop to assist small businesses. For more information on the lineup of workshops, or to register, call the number above or visit https://cfwildfire.ca/resources/workshops/.

Ashcroft Terminal

In last week’s article about the Ashcroft Terminal, the comments attributed to Laura Finnegan should have been attributed to Ashcroft Terminal CEO Enno Koll. The Journal regrets the confusion.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News