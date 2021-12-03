Residents continue to haul out belongings on Fenchurch Avenue in Princeton. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Residents continue to haul out belongings on Fenchurch Avenue in Princeton. Photo Andrea DeMeer

‘It’s just unbelievable’: Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tours Princeton

‘I don’t think there are words to describe it’

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General for B.C., was visibly moved in Princeton Friday, Dec. 2 while viewing the effects of the Nov. 14 flood.

“It’s devastating, absolutely devastating. I don’t think there are words to describe it, when you see this,” he told the Spotlight. “I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s just unbelievable.

Farnworth was touring the town with Boundary Similkameen MLA Roly Russell and Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

While walking on Fenchurch Avenue, one of the hardest-hit areas, the group spoke with a homeowner who has received volunteer help to clean out his bungalow. The man described how the water rushed in the front door, and how his daughter screamed for help.

Farnworth put a hand on the man’s shoulder and told him it would be OK to cry.

So far the province has approved $2.16 million in emergency response to the Town of Princeton, according to director of finance James Graham. Some of that money will pay for the temporary replacement of the Tulameen River dike, and lines under the Tulameen River to provide water service to the north side of town.

Related: VIDEO: 290 homes in Princeton under evacuation as flooding causes chaos

Related: Princeton’s water system hanging – literally – by a fire hose

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodPrinceton

Previous story
CN looks to reopen tracks in southern B.C. this weekend after second network shutdown
Next story
Upcoming snowfall won’t affect B.C. flooding situation, say officials

Just Posted

(Black Press Media files)
Snowfall warning in place for Hope, Coquihalla and Hope-Princeton

Kendra Taylor and her cat Twilight, who disappeared from Cache Creek on Sept. 21 and was turned in to the Port Coquitlam SPCA nearly two months later. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cat comes back to Cache Creek home after two month disappearance

The photograph shows where a new CP line has been established to the east (right) of the washed-out overpass and rail line at Tank Hill on Highway 1 near Nicomen. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the hope is to have the highway through the canyon reopened by mid-January, 2022. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Work continues to reopen highways as extent of damage is revealed

A bylaw allowing Ashcroft residents to have backyard campfires is in the works, but permits are not available until it has been adopted. (Photo credit: Stock image)
Ashcroft now a step closer to allowing backyard campfires