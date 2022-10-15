It’s local election day; here’s everything you need to know about who’s running and where to vote

All the candidates in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Lytton, SD74, and the TNRD

The next group of local leaders is expected to be named Saturday night, as general voting in the 2022 municipal election takes place on Oct. 15.

Voters are going to the polls to elect local mayors and councillors, regional district directors, and school board trustees.

Residents of municipalities will elect their members of council, while residents of regional district electoral areas who live outside a municipality’s boundaries will elect an EA director. There will not be an election municipal races, electoral areas, or school district areas where a candidate has been acclaimed.

On voting day, Oct. 15, all polling stations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. In order to vote, you should bring two pieces of ID, at least one of which has your signature. A full list of approved forms of identification can be found at https://bit.ly/3Ew6FNa.

ASHCROFT

Voting will take place at the Ashcroft Community Hall on Bancroft Street. Incumbent mayor Barbara Roden was acclaimed, so residents will only be voting for up to four councillor candidates; the candidates are:

Jonah Anstett (incumbent)

Jessica Clement

Nadine Davenport (incumbent)

Joris Ekering

Doreen Lambert

CACHE CREEK

Voting will take place at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Stage Road. Residents will be voting for one mayoral candidate and up to four councillor candidates. The mayoral candidates are:

Wendy Coomber

Annette Pittman

John Ranta

Santo Talarico * (incumbent)

The councillor candidates are:

Kelly Debert

Jim Douglas *

David Dubois

Karla Hein *

Sue Peters (incumbent)

Carmen Ranta

CLINTON

Voting will take place at the Clinton Memorial Hall on LeBourdais Avenue. Residents will be voting for one mayoral candidate and up to four councillor candidates. The mayoral candidates are:

Christine Rivett

Roland Stanke

Susan Swan (incumbent)

The councillor candidates are:

Sandi Burrage (incumbent)

Sherri Forget

Nicholas Kosovic

Ted Pappas

David Park (incumbent)

Pauline Piller

Darrell Schapansky

Bernice Weihs-Anderson

LYTTON

Voting will take place at Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School on the Trans-Canada Highway. Residents will be voting for one mayoral candidate and up to four councillor candidates. The mayoral candidates are:

Edith Loring-Kuhanga

Willie Nelson

Denise O’Connor

The councillor candidates are:

Jessoa Lightfoot

Nonie McCann

Melissa Michell (incumbent)

Ken Pite

Jennifer Thoss

SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 74

Six of the seven areas in SD74 have only one candidate for school trustee. The only election is in Rural Area “D”, which covers Cache Creek and the surrounding area, where two candidates are running. They are:

Carmen Ranta (incumbent)

Crista Ross

Qualified electors in Rural Area “D”, which includes Cache Creek, Boston Flats, Walhachin, the Bonaparte Reserve, and Upper Hat Creek (see map at https://bit.ly/3VeHBjP) can vote on Oct. 15 at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Stage Road.

TNRD AREAS “E” and “I”

Two candidates are running as electoral area director in TNRD Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau) and two candidates are running in TNRD Area “I” (Blue Sky Country); residents of each area will vote for one candidate. The candidates are:

Jim Smith (Area “E”)

Sally Watson (Area “E”) (incumbent)

Steven Rice (Area “I”) (incumbent)

Tricia Thorpe (Area “I”)

Residents of Thompson-Nicola Regional District electoral areas can use a Voting Locations Interactive Map to learn about options for in-person voting on Oct. 15 based on where they live. To access the map, go to https://bit.ly/3T9qPAL.

On Oct. 15, electors in TNRD Area “E” can vote at the Clinton Memorial Hall, the Loon Lake Community Hall (Loon Lake Road, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.), the 70 Mile House Community Hall (North Bonaparte Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), and the Green Lake Snowmobile Club (Green Lake South Road, 8 to 10:30 a.m.).

Electors in TNRD Area “I” can vote at the Cache Creek Community Hall, the Ashcroft Community Hall, Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School, the Soldiers Memorial Hall in Walhachin (Central Avenue, 5:30 to 8 p.m.), and Clemes Hall in Spences Bridge (Highway 8, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

After 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, election officials will begin counting and tallying all the ballots. Preliminary results in most races should be known later on Saturday evening, although results will not be certified until next week.

Check out the Journal’s website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Election 2022