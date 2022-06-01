‘It’s very disappointing’: Love Cache Creek program on hold

No new memberships are being considered at this time as NDIT works on backlog of applications

Residents and visitors can still show their love for Cache Creek, but not through the “Love Cache Creek” program, which has had to be put on hold for the time being.

The program is part of Northern Development Initiative Trust’s (NDIT) “Love Northern B.C.” campaign, which runs in different communities and encourages people to shop local by giving small, independent businesses a web presence that they might not otherwise have.

Cache Creek applied to join the program in late 2019, but it was put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Councillor Wendy Coomber, who is coordinating the project, had recently started reaching out to businesses in Cache Creek, 16 Mile, and Loon Lake after being given the green light by NDIT, only to be told last week that new community applications are not going ahead at this time.

READ MORE: Love Cache Creek program will give exposure to local businesses

“At the moment we are not allowing new applications,” says Holly Plato, director of communications and marketing for NDIT. She explains that when the program was put on hold in early 2020, there were more than 100 businesses that had applied to be part of existing programs, and were at various stages in the process.

“Now that restrictions have been lifted and things are getting back to ‘normal’, those businesses are now prepared to move forward with photos and having their profiles go live. Additionally, some businesses no longer want to participate, or in some unfortunate situations are no longer open.”

Over the next little while, Plato says she is focusing on ensuring that all the businesses that have been waiting for two years have their profiles completed and published. She adds that the entire “Love Northern B.C.” program will be undergoing a critical review by the NDIT board in July.

“We do reviews of all our programs, to see what needs changing, and after we do the review in July we’ll know what we’re doing in all the communities.”

Coomber says that the news about the Cache Creek program is a blow for local businesses.

“Now I’ve had to go back and tell them it’s on hold,” she says. “I’d just started on the contacting, but already had half-a-dozen businesses at the stage of filling out the application. Things might be back on track in two or three months, but they might not be. It’s hard to explain to businesses and say ‘I know you’re interested but hold on for a few months and I’ll get back to you.’ It’s not a good business plan.

“Businesses in Cache Creek especially rely on the summer months to help them continue for the rest of the year when tourist business has declined, so this delay will take us to at least the end of the summer.

“It’s very disappointing.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cache Creek