Jamie Bacon is shown during his April 2009 arrest in Abbotsford in relation to the Surrey Six murders. (File)

UPDATED: Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail

Former Red Scorpion leader charged with counselling to commit murder

A B.C. Supreme Court judge denied bail Tuesday morning to gangster Jamie Bacon as he awaits trial on a charge of counselling to commit murder.

Bacon is alleged to have been involved in a plot to kill Person X – whose name is protected by a publication ban in the Surrey Six trial – sometime between Nov. 30, 2008 and Jan. 2, 2009.

The contents of the hearing and the judge’s reasons for her decision were covered by a publication ban.

Person X, a fellow Red Scorpion gang member, survived a targeted shooting in December 2008 and is now serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to killing three of the people in the Surrey Six murders on Oct. 19, 2007.

Bacon was living in Abbotsford at the time of the alleged against Person X.

Separate charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the massacre itself were stayed against Bacon last month after several court delays, though the reasons for that ruling are sealed. Crown is appealing.

twitter.com

The mother of Surrey Six victim Christopher Mohan was in court to hear Tuesday’s decision.

“This will stop further innocent people from being killed,” Eileen Mohan said. “We’ve had enough bloodshed.”

“The day I buried my son, I made a promise to Christopher that I would touch everybody’s life legally that has touched his life illegally,” she said.

www.twitter.com

Previous story
Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts
Next story
First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

Just Posted

2017 in review: Local student gets close-up look at government

Plus a search for a missing woman is called off, a tribute to Clayton Cassidy, and more.

UPDATE: Freezing rain to hit Okanagan, Shuswap, Coquihalla

Freezing rain has begun in the South Okanagan and on the Coquihalla and Highway 3

Business ambassadors available to help businesses find, get support

New program will help businesses and non-profits find, and apply for, assistance after wildfires.

Ashcroft food bank saw an unprecedented demand last summer

Food bank levels are back to normal; but clients are now seeking emotional support after the fires.

2017’s disasters were a birthday party we didn’t need, says TNRD director

Steve Rice talks about recent challenges and triumphs, and looks ahead to 2018.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

The dominant influenza A strain is H3N2, which tends to infect seniors in greater numbers

UPDATED: Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail

Former Red Scorpion leader charged with counselling to commit murder

UPDATE: B.C. man struck by car and carried on hood for two blocks

Two Williams Lake residents are in custody following an alleged hit-and-run

Ethics watchdog clears finance minister on timing of 2015 stock sale

The federal ethics commissioner has cleared Finance Minister Bill Morneau of insinuations that he benefited from insider information

Canadian television actor Donnelly Rhodes dies at age 80

A news release from the talent agency Northern Exposure says Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Gays marry in midnight wedding ceremonies across Australia

Same-sex couples married in midnight ceremonies across Australia on Tuesday after the last legal impediment to gay marriage expired.

Most Read