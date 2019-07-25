Jody Wilson Raybould’s book on reconciliation to be released Sept. 20

It urges Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to build on the momentum of the reconciliation journey

A book by former justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould will be released on Sept. 20, according to her publisher.

The book, which is titled From Where I Stand: Rebuilding Indigenous Nations for a Stronger Canada, will be released by Purich Books — part of the University of British Columbia Press.

They say in a news release that it’s a timely, forthright, impassioned and optimistic book for all Canadians.

It urges Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to build on the momentum of the reconciliation journey or risk losing progress.

Wilson-Raybould is now an Independent MP for Vancouver Granville and has served as a B.C. Regional Chief, in addition to her roles as minister of justice and attorney general for Canada.

Purich Books says Wilson-Raybould, also known by her Kwak’wala name of Puglaas, draws on her speeches and other writings for the book.

READ MORE: Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, who’s a law professor at Allard Law School at UBC and the director of the Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, calls the book a must-read.

“Puglaas shares a clear understanding of where we have come from, the issues we must address, and the pathways to a transformed future,” she said in a statement.

“Having witnessed her remarkable courage and capacity as Canada’s attorney general and her determination to do what is right without succumbing to unrelenting political pressure, Puglaas stands tall among Canadians as a person for whom truth, thoughtfulness, and principle are not mere words – but values to sustain a different kind of policy and politics.”

Wilson-Raybould served as Canada’s first Indigenous justice minister before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled her to the portfolio of veterans affairs in January.

She later revealed she thought the decision to move her out of Justice was motivated by her refusal to intervene in the criminal prosecution of the Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin. She ultimately resigned from cabinet.

Trudeau denied any wrongdoing but conceded there was an “erosion of trust” between his office and Wilson-Raybould.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report
Next story
Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

Just Posted

Cache Creek gets its first fast-charging electric vehicle station

Community joins growing network of towns that provide EV charging stations

Ashcroft council meeting comes to an emotional end

July 22 marked last council meeting for retiring CAO Michelle Allen

Cache Creek council approves second drag race event, with conditions

Written confirmation of several issues required before next races in August

Elizabeth May has novel solution for providing potable water to reserves

Community service for SNC-Lavalin not a far-fetched idea, she says

Local News Briefs: Invasive plant being sold in area garden centres

Plus workshops on breathing right and not-for-profits, a baby hat recall, and a Club Med for cats

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

Armoured SWAT cars roll into Manitoba town in hunt for suspected B.C. killers

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Most Read