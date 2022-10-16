John Ranta back as mayor of Cache Creek after defeating incumbent

Preliminary results are in for Cache Creek 2022 elections

John Ranta is back as the mayor-elect of the Village of Cache Creek after defeating incumbent Santo Talarico with 184 votes.

Four candidates ran for the seat of the mayor this year. Talarico, who defeated veteran Ranta in 2018, got 113 votes. The two other mayoral candidates were Wendy Coomber, who received 102 votes, and Annette Pittman, (70 votes).

With an estimated 800 eligible voters, Cache Creek had 58.62 per cent turnout and 469 ballots cast. The statistics are similar to those of the 2018 elections, which had a 60 per cent turnout with 488 voters out of 808 hitting the poll booths.

Six candidates were vying for the four vacant positions of councillors.

Kelly Debert led with 306 votes, incumbent Sue Peters got 304 votes, former councillor David Dubois got 288 votes, and Carmen Ranta got 255 votes.

The other two nominees for councillor were Jim Douglas (185 votes) and Karla Hein (138 votes).

More to come…