Journal articles in the running for two Ma Murray Awards

Two articles included amongst the finalists for stories published in 2020

The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal is a finalist in two categories in the BCYCNA (B.C. and Yukon Community Newspapers Association) Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards.

Editor Barbara Roden is a finalist in the Feature Article award category for “Small communities can be a big help on the Alzheimer’s journey”. The February 2020 article featured the story of Ashcroft resident Heather Inglis and her mother Gloria, and how they both benefited from the support they received in Ashcroft after Gloria was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Roden is also a finalist in a new category, COVID Coverage, for the March 2020 article “Some big city shoppers heading to small towns to stock up”. The article looked at the impact on small communities in southern B.C. as store shelves in larger cities were stripped bare and shoppers began looking further afield for hard-to-find items.

For the second year in a row the Ma Murray Awards will be handed out in a virtual ceremony, which takes place on April 29. The awards are named after legendary American-Canadian newspaper editor, publisher, columnist, and officer of the Order of Canada Margaret Lally “Ma” Murray. With her husband George she was the co-founder of three newspapers, including the Bridge River-Lillooet News.

Murray died in 1982 at the age of 94. The awards now named after her are almost a century old and regarded as the provincial newspaper awards for B.C.



