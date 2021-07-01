The <em>Journal</em> now has a newsletter that brings top stories directly to your inbox. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

The Journal now has a newsletter that brings top stories directly to your inbox. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Journal launches newsletters that come right to your inbox

Sign up today for our daily newsletter and stay informed about what’s making headlines

Finding it challenging to keep up with the latest news?

The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal has launched newsletters filled with top stories and important headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

The newsletter is currently sent out each weekday at 6 p.m. and features a round-up of news from all over the province, across Canada, and beyond.

Do you want to learn more about the stories that are making headlines? Signing up is easy. Just go to ashcroftcachecreekjournal.com/newsletters/ and keep on top of the stories you need to know about.

We are always looking for more great local stories. If you have a news tip or story idea, or a great photograph of a person, place, or event in the area, send us an email at editor@accjournal.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
