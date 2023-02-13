Jessie Simpson from Kamloops requires 24 hour care after suffering life-altering injuries after an attack in 2016. (Sue Simpson/Facebook)

Jessie Simpson from Kamloops requires 24 hour care after suffering life-altering injuries after an attack in 2016. (Sue Simpson/Facebook)

Judgement coming for Kamloops man who sold house for $1 to allegedly hide assets

Kristopher Tiechrieb was ordered to pay nearly $7 million for aggravated assault

Judgement day is around the corner.

Sue Simpson in Savona has been fighting for justice for her son Jessie ever since he was attacked with a metal baseball bat and left with life-altering injuries in June 2016.

READ MORE: “I’m home!”: Kamloops man beat the odds thanks to mother’s determination

Simpson is asking for prayers as she heads to court in Kamloops on Feb. 16 to learn the verdict in a civil suit against Jessie’s attacker Kristopher Teichrieb.

The attacker had been ordered by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley to pay Jessie $6.9 million and serve seven years for aggravated assault.

Teichrieb was released in April 2021, and whether he can pay the nearly $7 million remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack

However, the civil suit is in regards to Teichrieb having sold his house for just $1 in 2017 to his parents, only six months after the assault and despite the home being valued at $587,000.

Simpson filed the civil suit accusing Teichrieb of hiding assets after the attack in anticipation of a lawsuit.

Simpson says she was last in court on Feb. 9 when the judge informed her he would have a verdict in a week’s time.

In the meantime, Simpson has resorted to GoFundMe to help with travel to and from Jessie’s care home, modifications to her home so Jessie can come home on weekends, and other necessities for Jessie’s care.

Simpson also hosts fundraisers through the Facebook page Justice for Jessie.

READ MORE: Kamloops attack victim full of life six years after brain injury

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CourtKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What we know about H5N1 avian flu and the risk to humans
Next story
Death on B.C.’s coast: A stormy night, a missing tugboat

Just Posted

.
RCMP continue to investigate circumstances surrounding fatal crash south of Williams Lake

A totem pole is removed and lowered from the Royal B.C. Museum on Feb. 13 as Nuxalk Nation members and others watch on. The totem pole is being repatriated to the Bella Coola territory, its original home before it was taken. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Nuxalk chief ‘teary-eyed’ as totem pole removed from Royal B.C. Museum

Michael Mylonas, from left, Jimmy Lulua, Nelson William and Brian Finnie stand next to a cairn atop a mountain they climbed during their trip across the Coast Mountains from Nemiah Valley to the coast. (Jimmie Lulua photo)
Xeni Gwet’in Bute Inlet hikers converge on Whistler for film premiere

The Iverson family is grieving the loss of their daughter, Kaylee, (pictured beside her mom Amanda), following a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 Friday, Feb. 10 near 150 Mile House. Their son Konnor (pictured left, back row) was critically injured and flown to Royal Inland Hospital. (Photo submitted)
Highway 97 collision claims life of Williams Lake area teenage girl, critically injures brother

Pop-up banner image