MR MIKES in Langford, B.C. (Black Press Media file)

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

The premier said he was “very disappointed” to hear of abuse being directed at servers at a restaurant in his Langford riding.

Premier John Horgan was asked about the incident at a Thursday (Aug. 6) press conference. It stemmed from a Facebook post by MR MIKES on Wednesday – that has since been taken down – where the restaurant said guests became belligerent when asked to follow COVID-19 policies.

The restaurant said the guests came in a large group that was above the six-person per table limit set by the province.

“Although we made accommodations to have them split into two tables … these guests then proceeded to verbally attack our two young hosts to the point of tears.”

The restaurant asked anyone who “cannot be compassionate or understanding to this new way the hospitality industry is operating at a time like, please stay home.”

Horgan said employees across the restaurant industry are doing their best to let British Columbians share a meal in a safe way.

He said the incident overshadowed the kindness shown by most of the province during the pandemic.

“To have idiots come in and be idiots is quite frankly not acceptable,” he said. “It’s not acceptable to abuse people when you’re going out to have a meal … people are just being stupid.”

READ MORE: B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

Most Read