Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justin Trudeau isolating after COVID exposure

Rapid antigen negative, but PM following local public health rules and isolating for five days

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is isolating at home after learning that he was exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The prime minister says in a tweet that he learned about the exposure just last night.

He says the result of a rapid antigen test he took was negative, but he is following local public health rules and isolating for five days.

Trudeau says he will be working from home during that stretch.

Several of Trudeau’s cabinet ministers in recent weeks have had to isolate after positive tests, or because they were potentially exposed to the virus.

Trudeau is set to call foreign leaders today and address the Liberal caucus at a virtual retreat.

RELATED: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Canada extends, expands mission to train Ukraine soldiers but won’t arm them
Next story
Survey reveals widening gap between views of double-vaxxed and boosted people

Just Posted

File
TNRD hits pause on vaccine policy

The teams for the First Responders Charity Hockey Match on Jan. 22 gather at centre ice after the game. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Charity hockey match raises thousands for Lytton fire department

School District No. 74 is warning of the possibility of ‘functional closures’ of district schools due to the spread of the Omicron variant. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
School District No. 74 now dealing with functional closures

Mona D’Amours took this shot of smoke from the Tremont Creek wildfire visible near her house at Barnes Lake, July 2021.
Fraser-Nicola MLA sees lack of trust from public on firefighting