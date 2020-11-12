Members of the Kamloops Blazers visit a young patient at Royal Inland Hospital. This year’s Blazers Teddy Bear Toss is going online, to provide stuffies to patients at the RIH Pediatric Department. (Photo credit: Royal Inland Hospital Foundation)

Members of the Kamloops Blazers visit a young patient at Royal Inland Hospital. This year’s Blazers Teddy Bear Toss is going online, to provide stuffies to patients at the RIH Pediatric Department. (Photo credit: Royal Inland Hospital Foundation)

Kamloops Blazers’ annual teddy bear toss tradition goes online

Online donations will be used to purchase stuffies for young patients at Royal Inland Hospital

Teddy Bear Tosses have become much-loved fixtures at hockey games around Christmas time, but many people probably don’t know that the tradition began with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), who held the first Teddy Bear Toss during their 1993–94 season.

Since then the the tradition has spread to all 22 WHL teams and beyond, with fans throwing teddy bears and other stuffed animals onto the ice the first time their team scores a goal at a designated home game. In Kamloops, the stuffies are collected and donated to the Pediatric Department at Royal Inland Hospital, where they comfort hospitalized children.

With the Blazers’ season not scheduled to start until the New Year, it means there won’t be an opportunity for fans to toss teddies onto the ice during a game. Without the hundreds of stuffed animals fans bring every year, the stuffy inventory at the RIH Pediatric Department is running critically low, meaning young patients won’t have the comfort and security that they bring.

Due to the pandemic and proscribed safety measures, RIH cannot accept physical donations this year. However, between now and midnight on Dec. 15, cash donations are being accepted online at www.trellis.org/teddybeartoss2020. The donations will be used to purchase much-needed teddy bears and other comfort items for young patients at Royal Inland, and the RIH Foundation and the Kamloops Blazers are encouraging community members to help them reach their goal of raising $5,000 to restock the RIH stuffy cupboard, and bring joy to Kamloops and the surrounding area’s youngest patients.

“We are proud to have an opportunity to continue the tradition of the teddy bear toss that the Kamloops Blazers started, and has since been adopted worldwide,” says Kamloops Blazers President/COO Don Moores. “This is a tremendous opportunity to support the RIH Foundation and ensure that the tradition of the toss continues in a way that is safe for our community.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
27 new cases of COVID-19 overnight in Interior Health
Next story
Clinicians worry pandemic is worsening youth mental health

Just Posted

Fraser-Nicola BC Liberal Party candidate Jackie Tegart (front row, l) with supporters in Ashcroft on Oct. 23. Tegart has now been confirmed as elected in the riding following the counting of mail-in and absentee ballots. (Photo credit: Facebook)
With all votes counted, Jackie Tegart takes riding by 282 votes

Liberal incumbent prevails after another close Fraser-Nicola election race

The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department is looking for a few good men and women to help them provide fire protection for the Village and its environs. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Clinton Volunteer Fire Department looking for new members

Dwindling numbers a concern, and could mean increased home insurance costs

Cache Creek council is now considering the results of a survey asking residents and businesses how they feel about retail cannabis sales and production within the Village. (Photo credit: Journal files)
Cache Creek cannabis survey reveals support for retail, production

Concerns were raised about youth access, public smoking, and the location of retail stores

Packed Christmas hampers ready for delivery in 2017. In 2019 the Community Resource Society delivered a record 182 hampers to area residents, and this year will not be able to accept most donated food items as they have in the past. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Christmas Hampers going ahead with novel fundraising drive

Unable to accept donated food items as in the past, organizers have a new fundraising idea

Hazel Krause (with her sister Bailey peeking out behind) with her Reserve Grand Champion sheep (open class) at this year’s Provincial Winter Fair. (Photo credit: Monty Kinvig)
Ashcroft 4-H club looks for new members to keep tradition going

Club has a long history in the area, and offers many options for members

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

Two new cases tied to outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 age group showing steepest rise in infections

A shopper leaves as others line up to enter a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Consumers continued to stock up on food and other items as officials urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

File
2019 crime spike in B.C. largest in 20 years; RCMP say it’s partly due to changes in stat organizing

Criminal incidents increased in 18 per cent across the province last year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

Most Read