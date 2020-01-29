Mounties arrest siblings on successive days. Photo RCMP

Kamloops brothers arrested for each allegedly stealing excavators

Police arrest siblings on successive days; each has been charged with possession of stolen property

  • Jan. 29, 2020 1:00 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

Two brothers are facing criminal charges after being arrested on successive days this month, allegedly while in possession of stolen excavators.

David and Sean Nicholson are brothers who allegedly each stole vehicles with excavators on subsequent days,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said. “We are investigating the likelihood that they assisted each other in these thefts. Also, we believe they may be responsible for other vehicle and/or excavator thefts in Kamloops and area.”

On Friday, Jan. 17, Shelkie said a Kamloops Mountie saw a stolen Ford F350 pickup truck pulling a stolen trailer and excavator on Highway 1, heading west.

READ MORE: Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

“When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away,” Shelkie said. “The officer did not pursue, but did notify Merritt and Ashcroft detachments that the vehicle could be heading in their direction.”

Later that night, an RCMP officer in Ashcroft officer saw the vehicle and arrested the driver without incident. Charged with possession of stolen property, flight from police and breach of bail conditions is 30-year-old David Edward Nicholson.

The next day, Saturday, Jan. 18, Kamloops RCMP received a report of a flat deck truck with an excavator being stolen.

READ MORE: Groom steals bait bike on way to reception in Kamloops

Shelkie said the truck and excavator were found later that day, with the driver arrested without incident. Charged with possession of stolen property is 32-year-old Sean Patrick Nicholson.

Both are in custody and have court dates in February.

Police are asking those who work with heavy equipment to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 if they recognize either Nicholson brother as having visited their place of business or having lingered where equipment is parked.

