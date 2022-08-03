Kamloops Fire Centre bans campfires in region as of Aug. 4

Campfires also banned temporarily within the Village of Ashcroft

As of noon on Thursday, Aug. 4, campfires are prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety. This campfire prohibition will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 15, or until the orders are rescinded.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction, unless specified otherwise by a local government. Always check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.

The Village of Ashcroft has banned all campfires within village limits as of July 24. The ban will be lifted when the Corporate Officer and the Fire Chief deem it safe to do so.

The Village of Cache Creek is following the Kamloops Fire Centre, and will be banning all campfires as of Aug. 4 until further notice. A notice from Fire Chief Tom Moe notes that the ban includes fires of all sizes, as well as fireworks and torches of any kind.

The village bans do not include fires in stoves or barbecues that use gas, propane, or briquettes.

The Kamloops Fire Centre is currently experiencing hot and dry conditions and fire danger ratings are generally “high” or “extreme” throughout the fire centre. Category 2 and Category 3 open fires are already prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Camping is a longstanding tradition in this province. The B.C. government recognizes that people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously.

Wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility. Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused wildfires.

As of noon on Aug. 4, the following activities are prohibited:

– Campfires as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

– Category 2 open fire as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

– Category 3 open fire as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

– Fireworks;

– Sky lanterns;

– Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description;

– Binary exploding targets;

– Tiki and similar kind of torches; and

– Chimineas, outdoor stoves, and other portable campfire apparatuses not CSA or ULC approved.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories, call 1-888-3-FOREST or visit www.bcwildfire.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

