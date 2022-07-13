Kamloops Fire Centre prohibits Category 2 fires as of July 15

Campfires are still allowed (where permitted), but Category 2 open fires and some other activities are being prohibited in the Kamloops Fire Centre as of July 15. (Photo credit: Black Press files)

As of noon on Friday, July 15, Category 2 open fires — along with other equipment and activities — will be prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre.

These prohibitions are in addition to the Category 3 open fire prohibition that was implemented on June 30. It is being put in place in order to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

These prohibitions will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 15, or until the orders are rescinded. Anyone conducting Category 2 open fires within the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction must extinguish those fires by the July 15 deadline. A map of the affected area is available online at http://ow.ly/z37730snVtQ.

Once the prohibition is in place, prohibited open fires, equipment, and activities will include Category 2 and 3 open fires; fireworks; sky lanterns; and burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, except when used for a campfire as defined by the Wildfire Regulation.

Campfires (not to exceed .5 metres high and .5 metres wide) are not being prohibited at this time. Anyone using a campfire is required to do so responsibly by not leaving one unattended and ensuring they have materials nearby to douse a fire.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction, unless specified otherwise in an enactment (e.g. in a local government bylaw). Before lighting any fire, people should check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

The Kamloops Fire Centre would like to thank the public for its continuing help in preventing wildfires. To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cell phone.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories, call 1-888-3-FOREST or visit www.bcwildfire.ca.



