Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences

Charges have been laid in connection to an incident last week in which a woman fled from a downtown home after allegedly being held against her will.

The incident occurred in March 11 at about 5:30 a.m., when Kamloops RCMP responded to a report of an armed man outside a home in the city’s downtown core.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said during their initial response to the scene, officers learned that the female caller had ran from the home in search for help.

The woman was allegedly assaulted in the residence and was taken to Royal Inland Hospital for treatment of injuries, the severity of which were not released by police.

The incident is somehow connected to activity around the Kings Motor Inn in the 1700-block of the Trans-Canada Highway in Valleyview between March 2 and March 10. Anybody who witnessed suspicious activity in that area during those dates is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

The suspect in the incident downtown was arrested on the morning of March 11 during a traffic stop in the area.

Charged with a slew of offences — including unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, break and enter with intent to commit an offence, use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence and pointing a firearm — is 59-year-old David Norman Myales.

He is expected to appear in Kamloops Law Courts on Monday (March 15).

