(File photo)

(File photo)

Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences

David Norman Myales faces numerous counts in connection to a March 11 incident

  • Mar. 15, 2021 4:34 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Charges have been laid in connection to an incident last week in which a woman fled from a downtown home after allegedly being held against her will.

The incident occurred in March 11 at about 5:30 a.m., when Kamloops RCMP responded to a report of an armed man outside a home in the city’s downtown core.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said during their initial response to the scene, officers learned that the female caller had ran from the home in search for help.

The woman was allegedly assaulted in the residence and was taken to Royal Inland Hospital for treatment of injuries, the severity of which were not released by police.

The incident is somehow connected to activity around the Kings Motor Inn in the 1700-block of the Trans-Canada Highway in Valleyview between March 2 and March 10. Anybody who witnessed suspicious activity in that area during those dates is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

The suspect in the incident downtown was arrested on the morning of March 11 during a traffic stop in the area.

Charged with a slew of offences — including unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, break and enter with intent to commit an offence, use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence and pointing a firearm — is 59-year-old David Norman Myales.

He is expected to appear in Kamloops Law Courts on Monday (March 15).

READ MORE: Mounties search for suspects after man stabbed in Kamloops park

READ MORE: 11-hectare wildfire ‘under control’ near Merritt

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)
Interior Health reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Fourteen people are hospitalized, five in intensive care

Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are pictured in this June 20, 2012 photo. Pandemic exacerbates opioid crisis, as overdoses rise and services fade. The COVID-19 crisis has overshadowed an equally dark pandemic of opioid overdoses, which have risen sharply since March as the border closure and limited access to services raise fatal risks for drug users. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior Health expands substance use treatment with new teams

The integrated treatment teams are based throughout the southern Interior

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

While music concerts and nightclubs have reopened, Klassen said she instead prefers to go fishing. (Submitted)
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

For the pandemic anniversary, Black Press Media spoke to residents living around the world

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

(File photo)
Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences

David Norman Myales faces numerous counts in connection to a March 11 incident

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

BC Wildfire map for March 15.
11-hectare wildfire ‘under control’ near Merritt

BC Wildfire Service says these small blazes are not unusual for this time of year

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

File photo.
Concern over former Thompson-Nicola Regional District CAO’s spending leads to financial review

The review expected to take about three months to complete and cost between $50,000 and $75,000

File photo
Mounties search for suspects after man stabbed in Kamloops park

The victim is not cooperating with the police investigation

Most Read