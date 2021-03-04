(File photo)

(File photo)

Kamloops Mountie bitten while arresting woman

The assault on March 1 is the latest in a string of incidents that have left local officers injured

  • Mar. 4, 2021 12:52 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Another Kamloops Mountie has been injured during an arrest.

The latest incident occurred on Monday, March 1, at about 12:40 p.m., when a call for police to help deal with a woman who was refusing to leave an address on the West Trans-Canada Highway.

Police were told the woman was being aggressive.

Const. Crystal Evelyn said officers arrived and spoke with the woman, who continued to refuse to leave.

“She was placed under arrest and allegedly resisted, biting one of the officers,” Evelyn said. “The officer suffered minor injury, but is expected to recover fully.”

A 29-year-old woman was arrested and released with a court date related to potential charges, including one for assaulting a police officer.

The incident was the latest in a string of events in which officers have been injured in the line of duty.

Two recent notable incidents include:

• On Jan. 19, a Mountie was punched several times during an arrest of a man at a business on West Columbia Street in Sahali.

• On Oct. 7, 2020, Three Kamloops Mounties were injured while apprehending a man alleged to have assaulted and sexually assaulted a woman before leading police on a chase from Sahali to North Kamloops. One officer was injured in a motor-vehicle crash after the suspect’s vehicle side-swiped an RCMP cruiser, while a second officer sustained an arm injury while taking evasive action to avoid being struck by the vehicle. A third officer suffered an arm injury while arresting the suspect.

READ MORE: Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

READ MORE: 1 dead and 2 injured after mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Officer was on George Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes: U.S. prosecutors
Next story
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Just Posted

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
36 new cases of COVID-19, one death in Interior Health

The number of active cases in the region is at 366

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
43 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

368 cases in the region remain active

Ashcroft RCMP are warning businesses to be aware of a suspect passing counterfeit $50 and $100 bills in the Ashcroft and Cache Creek area. (Photo credit: Stock image)
Counterfeit money being circulated in Ashcroft/Cache Creek area

Police are warning local businesses to be on the alert for counterfeit cash

The former Ashcroft Elementary School building, which closed as a school in 2015 and is now operated as the Ashcroft HUB, pictured during Skip’s Run, June 2017. The board of education of SD74 voted on March 2 to sell the property to the society for a ‘nominal fee’. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
School district votes to sell Ashcroft HUB for ‘nominal fee’ to HUB Society

Amendment to motion seeks to keep school district’s financial interests in property secure

Cache Creek council say that budget meetings have to take place before a public meeting about the fate of the pool — first promised in May 2019 — can be held. (Photo credit: Journal files)
No date set for public meeting to discuss fate of Cache Creek pool

Council says public meeting cannot take place until budget discussions have been held

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Second death reported in Kelowna General Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

A total of seven cases have been identified at the hospital: six patients and one staff

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals, NDP sing in harmony on local election reforms

Bill regulates paid canvassers, allows people in condo buildings

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

(File photo)
Kamloops Mountie bitten while arresting woman

The assault on March 1 is the latest in a string of incidents that have left local officers injured

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

Most Read